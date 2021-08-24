Coldstack (CLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00007681 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded up 124.8% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00054494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00126382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00158363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,652.91 or 0.99973025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.46 or 0.00995486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.25 or 0.06543068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

