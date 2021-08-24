Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 109,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,552. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

