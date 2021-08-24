Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,122 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 912 put options.

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.73. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $84.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

