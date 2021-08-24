Community Bank N.A. Has $737,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $67.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

