Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

