Community Bank N.A. Sells 800 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,013. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

