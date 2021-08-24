Community Bank of Raymore Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 5.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,477. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.08 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

