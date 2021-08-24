Comparing Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canada Goose and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 2 5 8 0 2.40 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $45.77, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. FIGS has a consensus target price of $42.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.21%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than FIGS.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 6.39% 12.66% 4.81% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canada Goose and FIGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $713.64 million 5.80 $53.21 million $0.61 61.44 FIGS $263.11 million 21.55 $49.76 million N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canada Goose beats FIGS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 28, 2021, it operated through its 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

