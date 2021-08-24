Comparing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AVITA Medical and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 1 8 1 3.00

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.68%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $459.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.23%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A Teleflex 13.06% 17.29% 8.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $14.26 million 31.74 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -8.80 Teleflex $2.54 billion 7.05 $335.32 million $10.67 35.84

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats AVITA Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

