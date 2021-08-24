Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

