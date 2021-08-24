ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.05.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

