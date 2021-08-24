Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.