Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.81. 39,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,875. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

