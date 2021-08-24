Contentos Reaches Market Cap of $82.47 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Contentos has a total market cap of $82.47 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00800553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00099896 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,704,420 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

