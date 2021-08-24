Contrasting AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 12.40% 154.24% 14.10% Mustang Bio N/A -56.74% -52.29%

This table compares AbbVie and Mustang Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $45.80 billion 4.61 $4.62 billion $10.56 11.30 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($1.14) -2.52

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AbbVie has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AbbVie and Mustang Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 1 2 14 0 2.76 Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

AbbVie currently has a consensus price target of $123.27, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 260.05%. Given Mustang Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than AbbVie.

Summary

AbbVie beats Mustang Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

