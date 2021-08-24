Contrasting New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and MEDNAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92% MEDNAX -2.93% 12.13% 3.21%

This table compares New Frontier Health and MEDNAX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.28 -$73.26 million N/A N/A MEDNAX $1.73 billion 1.66 -$796.49 million $0.76 44.00

New Frontier Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MEDNAX.

Volatility and Risk

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDNAX has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Frontier Health and MEDNAX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 MEDNAX 2 4 1 0 1.86

New Frontier Health currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. MEDNAX has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential downside of 18.40%. Given New Frontier Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Frontier Health is more favorable than MEDNAX.

Summary

MEDNAX beats New Frontier Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

