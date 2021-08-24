Contrasting Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $70,000.00 12,020.95 -$73.81 million ($2.42) -9.02 Verastem $88.52 million 5.43 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -6.05

Verastem has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Verastem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Verastem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.13%. Verastem has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Verastem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verastem is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.33% -46.56% Verastem -47.93% -35.48% -24.43%

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Verastem on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

