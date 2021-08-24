Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.34.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

