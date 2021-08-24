Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,018 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $307.52 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $309.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

