Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 21.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

