Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Bruker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bruker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bruker by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bruker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $85.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

