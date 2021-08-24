Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $739,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

