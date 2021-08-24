Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,471,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

