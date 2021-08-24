Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04.

