Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,946 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $153.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

