Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.75). Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 200.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Copa by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 729,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

