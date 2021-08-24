CorionX Price Hits $0.0021 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $246,162.86 and $296,257.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CorionX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.77 or 0.00793000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00097493 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,292,838 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

