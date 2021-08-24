Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Has $266.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,060 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 55.5% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $266,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.48. 40,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

