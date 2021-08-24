Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 374,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.9% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 75.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 20,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARCC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 1,444,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,004. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

