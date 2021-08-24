Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kopin by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kopin by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 1,794.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 869,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $497.71 million, a P/E ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 2.22. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

