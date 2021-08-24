Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $31.63 Million in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,925,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,626,000. Quotient Technology accounts for 11.5% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 3.13% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 1,189,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 714,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,440.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

