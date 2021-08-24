Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

TXN stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $187.82. 3,263,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,080. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

