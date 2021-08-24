Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $950,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,142. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

