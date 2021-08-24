Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 626,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Nephros comprises about 2.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nephros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEPH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89. Nephros, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

