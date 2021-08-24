Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,123 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.