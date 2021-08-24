Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to Underperform

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCF opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.