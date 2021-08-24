Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

