Critical Comparison: PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) vs. Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ajinomoto and PayPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ajinomoto 5.55% 9.42% 4.32% PayPoint N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ajinomoto and PayPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00 PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPoint has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ajinomoto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ajinomoto and PayPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.54 $558.51 million N/A N/A PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million $0.29 25.00

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats PayPoint on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods. The Overseas Food Products segment provides consumer foods, which include flavor seasonings and instant noodles; and umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers. The Life Support segment offers feed-use amino acids, amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, sweeteners, pharmaceutical fine chemicals, and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment handles medical foods and pharmaceuticals. The Others segment covers the packaging materials business, healthcare business, partnership business, logistics, and other services. The company was founded by Saburosuke Suzuki II on May 20, 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

