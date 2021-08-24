Critical Comparison: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -130.59% -65.05% -37.20% The Westaim -219.20% 4.40% 3.78%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and The Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. The Westaim has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 112.82%. Given The Westaim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and The Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 11.21 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -6.32 The Westaim $24.85 million 11.24 -$34.40 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Westaim.

Risk & Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELA Bio beats The Westaim on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

