Critical Review: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 16.61% 12.47% 3.12% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

62.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $14.17 billion 4.51 -$401.00 million $3.54 22.31 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Principal Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dominion Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dominion Energy and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $84.78, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 8.09, meaning that its stock price is 709% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

