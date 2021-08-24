Critical Review: Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 4.86% 27.43% 11.82% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ingles Markets and Dairy Farm International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingles Markets and Dairy Farm International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $4.61 billion 0.27 $178.60 million N/A N/A Dairy Farm International $10.27 billion 0.46 $271.00 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ingles Markets has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Dairy Farm International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video. The perishables products include meat, produce, deli and bakery. The company was founded by Robert P. Ingle in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, NC.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

