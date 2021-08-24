Critical Review: Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vinci and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80 China Shenhua Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vinci currently has a consensus price target of $26.62, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vinci is more favorable than China Shenhua Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 15.01% 8.65% 6.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci and China Shenhua Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $49.38 billion 1.29 $1.42 billion N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy $33.81 billion 1.17 $5.19 billion $1.05 7.59

China Shenhua Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vinci.

Volatility & Risk

Vinci has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vinci beats China Shenhua Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.42 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

