CryptoBonusMiles 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,292.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $986,254.91 and $9,292.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.65 or 0.00793020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00098998 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.