Crypton Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 39% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Crypton has traded 106.7% higher against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $1.17 million and $7.26 million worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00154605 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,389,228 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.