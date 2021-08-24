CryptoZoon (ZOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.40 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 78.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $39.68 million and approximately $46.40 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00123759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,038.92 or 0.99985317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.00982184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.40 or 0.06567459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 847,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 602,307,826 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

