CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 103.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CSX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 325.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 362,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.