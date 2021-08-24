CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $6,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

