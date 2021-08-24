CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.
NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $6,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.