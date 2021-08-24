Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 198,352 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,352 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $49,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 1,594,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $341.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

