Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,995 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Johnson Controls International worth $252,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. 1,874,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

