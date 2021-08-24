Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $199.42 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,679 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $199,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

CB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,954. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

